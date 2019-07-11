Here & Now
Could Planting More Trees Help Fight Climate Change? These Swiss Scientists Think So05:42Play
Some Swiss researchers have a simple idea for countering the impacts of climate change: plant more trees. They found that planting enough trees to cover 3.5 million square miles — about the size of the U.S. — would capture more than 800 billion tons of carbon dioxide that is in the atmosphere. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Thomas Crowther, co-author of the study and climate change ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.
Learn more about tree restoration programs nationwide
This segment aired on July 11, 2019.
