Some Swiss researchers have a simple idea for countering the impacts of climate change: plant more trees. They found that planting enough trees to cover 3.5 million square miles — about the size of the U.S. — would capture more than 800 billion tons of carbon dioxide that is in the atmosphere. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Thomas Crowther, co-author of the study and climate change ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

Learn more about tree restoration programs nationwide