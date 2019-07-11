Could Planting More Trees Help Fight Climate Change? These Swiss Scientists Think So05:42
July 11, 2019
Swiss researchers are studying the effects of planting trees to capture carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. (Fred Tanneau /AFP/Getty Images)
Some Swiss researchers have a simple idea for countering the impacts of climate change: plant more trees. They found that planting enough trees to cover 3.5 million square miles — about the size of the U.S. — would capture more than 800 billion tons of carbon dioxide that is in the atmosphere. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Thomas Crowther, co-author of the study and climate change ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

This segment aired on July 11, 2019.

