Here & Now
America's Complex History With Tobacco, From 'The Marlboro Man' To E-Cigarettes09:45Play
This month, the state of Virginia raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities, about America's complex relationship with tobacco.
This segment aired on July 11, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news