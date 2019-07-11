America's Complex History With Tobacco, From 'The Marlboro Man' To E-Cigarettes09:45
July 11, 2019
The "Marlboro Man" on a billboard in Shea Stadium's center field in the 1990s. (Kevin Coughlin/AP)
This month, the state of Virginia raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with historians Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) and Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers), co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," produced at Virginia Humanities, about America's complex relationship with tobacco.

This segment aired on July 11, 2019.

