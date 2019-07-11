The Trump administration's on-again, off-again operation to arrest thousands of members of undocumented families is now set to begin on Sunday, according to The New York Times which is reporting the raids will be conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents over multiple days and are expected to take place in at least 10 major cities. Georgia Public Broadcasting's Grant Blankenship (@Grant_Blank_) spent some time hearing how, whether carried out or not, the president's threats are changing lives.