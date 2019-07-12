How Birdsong Has Long Inspired Classical Music06:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 12, 2019
  • Kara McLeland, Nashville Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

For centuries, composers have drawn inspiration from the oldest melody-makers in the world: birds. Take, for instance, the piece "Summer Has Arrived" from the mid-1200s. It features musical references to the cuckoo bird, a species that would continue to inspire Handel, Beethoven and Mahler hundreds of years later. Nashville Public Radio's Kara McLeland has more on the history.

This segment aired on July 12, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news