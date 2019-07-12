Here & Now
A Year Ago, Richmond Debuted A New Bus System. Transit Ridership Is Up 17%09:48Play
Richmond, Virginia, has seen a 17% bump in transit ridership in the year since it debuted a new bus rapid transit system called GRTC Pulse. Average ridership on the new line was double what planners initially expected. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Garland Williams, director of planning and scheduling with the Greater Richmond Transit Company.
This segment aired on July 12, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news