A Year Ago, Richmond Debuted A New Bus System. Transit Ridership Is Up 17%
July 12, 2019
Richmond, Va., has seen a 17% bump in transit ridership in the year since it debuted a new bus rapid transit system called GRTC Pulse. (Courtesy of GRTC Transit System)
Richmond, Virginia, has seen a 17% bump in transit ridership in the year since it debuted a new bus rapid transit system called GRTC Pulse. Average ridership on the new line was double what planners initially expected. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Garland Williams, director of planning and scheduling with the Greater Richmond Transit Company.

This segment aired on July 12, 2019.

