Here & Now
Remembering Civil Rights Activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph05:32Play
A beloved community activist and founder of Baton Rouge's African American history museum, Sadie Roberts-Joseph, was found dead in the truck of a car on Friday. As news of her death spread, Louisiana state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle paid tribute to the 75-year-old civil rights leader on her Facebook page. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Marcelle about Roberts-Joseph's legacy.
This segment aired on July 15, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news