A new PBS POV documentary focuses on deportation — but this story has nothing to do with undocumented immigrants. Instead, it's a deep dive into a little-known 1917 incident where nearly 2,000 copper miners — most of them immigrants — were deported from Bisbee, Arizona, to the desert of New Mexico. Those who survived were banned from returning.

At the time, copper was critical to the war effort. The miners, who were underpaid and worked in unsafe conditions, had joined the Industrial Workers of the World union, which threatened a strike.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Robert Greene (@prewarcinema), who directed "Bisbee '17."