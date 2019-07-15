Study: Couples Meet More Online, Less Through Friends And Family05:45
July 15, 2019
Stanford University researchers have numbers to back up what many people are seeing in their personal lives: heterosexual couples are increasingly meeting online. "Internet dating has displaced friends and family from their former roles as key intermediaries in the formation of new unions," their study concludesHere & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.

This segment aired on July 15, 2019.

