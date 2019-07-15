Here & Now
House Passes Bill To Clean Up Toxic Chemical Found On Military Bases05:20Play
Last Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a defense spending bill which included an amendment requiring the cleanup of toxic chemicals known as PFAS. Many military bases used PFAS to extinguish fires quickly, but the chemical was found to contaminate groundwater. Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee is one of them. Shalina Chatlani (@chatlanis) reports.
This story was originally reported for Nashville Public Radio.
This segment aired on July 15, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news