Here & Now
Trump Faces New Accusations Of Racism After Tweets04:41Play
President Trump is facing new accusations of racism after he tweeted on Sunday about four Democratic congresswomen. Trump administration officials, including acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, are neither denouncing nor defending the president's remarks. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordonez (@FrancoOrdonez).
This segment aired on July 15, 2019.
