Here & Now
Few Republicans Raise Objections To Trump Tweets About Democratic Congresswomen05:32Play
This morning on Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Trump to "aim higher" in criticizing four Democratic congresswomen of color, after Trump tweeted Monday they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," even though all of the women are American citizens. Most other Republicans have been silent. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein).
This segment aired on July 15, 2019.
