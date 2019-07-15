This morning on Fox News, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged President Trump to "aim higher" in criticizing four Democratic congresswomen of color, after Trump tweeted Monday they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came," even though all of the women are American citizens. Most other Republicans have been silent. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein).