Although I have never been a strict vegetarian, I've eaten my fair share of tofu burgers, seitan and vegetable burgers, and veggie dogs throughout my youth. So it was with an open mind that I explored the world of "fake meat." I didn't really love the taste of many of these top-selling burgers — but I do understand the moral, environmental and health issues that lead people to become vegetarians. And I fully support fast-food chains and other restaurants and grocery stores offering alternatives to traditional meat burgers.

I only wonder: Couldn't they make them taste better, and be healthier?

It was with that thought in mind that I created these super-simple vegetarian burgers, focusing on a single ingredient (in this case, tofu, eggplant and mushrooms, respectively) rather than the usual 20-ingredient, time-consuming and often complicated recipes for veggie burgers that abound.

Grilled Tofu Burgers With BBQ Sauce

The only trick with this recipe is to make the time to press the moisture out of the tofu by placing it in a bowl with a weight on top for at least 5 hours, or preferably overnight. You can use any barbecue sauce you like.

Serves 2.

Ingredients

1 block firm or extra-firm tofu, cut in half lengthwise

About 1 cup barbecue sauce, homemade or bottled

2 hamburger rolls

Lettuce

Pickles

Instructions

Place the tofu in a bowl and place a small plate on top with a weight on top of the plate — a can of soup or beans is ideal. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours, or preferably overnight, draining the liquid that is released from the tofu every few hours. Take the tofu out of the bowl and, using a biscuit cutter or free form with a small sharp knife, cut a large circle "burger" out of each piece of tofu. Place the two tofu burgers into a bowl and cover with the barbecue sauce. Let marinate at least 30 minutes or several hours. Light a charcoal or gas grill until hot, about 400 degrees. Place a grill rack on the fire. Place the two tofu burgers directly over the heat and grill about 4 minutes. Add more sauce from the bowl and gently flip the tofu over. Brush with more sauce. Grill another 4 minutes, or until the tofu burger is hot and the barbecue sauce is sizzling and a touch caramelized. Brush any remaining sauce onto your burger rolls. Heat the hamburger rolls on the grill for about 1 minute on each side, or until just golden brown. Place the tofu burger on the hot roll, add lettuce and pickles and serve hot.

Marinated Portobello Mushroom Burger

Portobellos have a meaty texture and the large gills and cap are ideal for trapping a delicious marinade made of sesame oil, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar.

Serves 2.

Ingredients

4 portobello mushrooms, stems trimmed

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoon sesame oil

1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons chopped fresh ginger

2 burger rolls or two 4-inch pieces of baguette cut down the middle

Coleslaw or shredded lettuce or cabbage

Sliced avocado

Sliced ripe tomatoes

Instructions

Place the mushrooms cap side down on a broiler pan and pour the sesame oil, vinegar and chopped ginger evenly over both mushrooms. Marinate for an hour or overnight. Light a charcoal or gas grill until hot, about 400 degrees. Place a grill rack directly over the heat. Grill the mushrooms directly on the rack, cap side down for 4 to 5 minutes. Gently flip over (it's OK if the marinade pours out) and grill about 4 minutes on the other side. Remove from the grill, and cut into thick slices. Mound the grilled mushroom slices on a burger roll or baguette, and top with coleslaw, shredded cabbage, lettuce, tomatoes and/or avocado slices.

Hoisin-Glazed Eggplant Burger

A whole eggplant is roasted in the oven to soften it before it's brushed with hoisin sauce and grilled. Serve on a crusty roll with tender butter lettuce, sliced tomatoes and bean sprouts.

Serves 2.

Ingredients

2 Japanese eggplants, about 10 ounces total

About 1/2 cup hoisin sauce

2 whole wheat burger buns or two 4-inch pieces of baguette, cut down the middle

Butter lettuce

Sprouts

Tomatoes

Instructions