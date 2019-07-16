Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline Drops Thousands Of Calls Every Year05:22
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 16, 2019
  • Aviva Okeson-Haberman and Kyra Haas
TwitterfacebookEmail

An investigation by public radio station KBIA and The Columbia Missourian has revealed a Missouri hotline to report abuse or exploitation of an elder or adult with a disability is struggling to keep up with an increase in reports. As a result, thousands of calls to the hotline are dropped every year. Aviva Okeson-Haberman (@avivaokeson) and Kyra Haas (@kc_haas) have the story.

This segment aired on July 16, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news