Here & Now
Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline Drops Thousands Of Calls Every Year05:22Play
An investigation by public radio station KBIA and The Columbia Missourian has revealed a Missouri hotline to report abuse or exploitation of an elder or adult with a disability is struggling to keep up with an increase in reports. As a result, thousands of calls to the hotline are dropped every year. Aviva Okeson-Haberman (@avivaokeson) and Kyra Haas (@kc_haas) have the story.
This segment aired on July 16, 2019.
