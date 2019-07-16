Here & Now
Norah O'Donnell Makes Debut As Anchor Of 'CBS Evening News'
Norah O'Donnell made her debut as anchor of "CBS Evening News" on Monday night. The veteran journalist's takeover of the program is one of many moves by the station to revive the network, which has struggled against its competitors. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).
This segment aired on July 16, 2019.
