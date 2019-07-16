Here & Now
Judge To Rule On Possible Bail For Jeffrey Epstein05:30Play
A judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether financier Jeffrey Epstein will be allowed out on bail while he awaits trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He is accused of sexually abusing dozens of girls. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Renae Merle (@renaemerle) of The Washington Post, who has been covering the allegations against Epstein.
This segment aired on July 16, 2019.
