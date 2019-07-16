Here & Now
It's been two decades since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that people with disabilities do not need to live in institutions to receive services, and deserve to live in their communities. The case originated in Georgia, and a look today at the state shows that there's still a lot of work left to be done. Sam Whitehead (@sclaudwhitehead) of WABE has the report.
