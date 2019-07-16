Here & Now
The Music That Made 'The Farewell' Sing09:55Play
The movie "The Farewell" starring Awkwafina opened last week to rave reviews. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with composer Alex Weston about his music for the new film.
Music From The Segment
“Nai Nai,” “Family,” “The Lie,” “Hotel Best,” “Billi” — Composed by Alex Weston
“Come Healing” — Composed by Leonard Cohen and Patrick Leonard
“Caro Mio Ben” — Composed by Giuseppe Giordani
“Senza Di Te” — Originally composed by Pete Ham and Tom Evans
This segment aired on July 16, 2019.
