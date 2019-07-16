The Music That Made 'The Farewell' Sing09:55
July 16, 2019
The movie "The Farewell" starring Awkwafina opened last week to rave reviews. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with composer Alex Weston about his music for the new film.

Music From The Segment

“Nai Nai,” “Family,” “The Lie,” “Hotel Best,” “Billi” — Composed by Alex Weston

“Come Healing” — Composed by Leonard Cohen and Patrick Leonard

“Caro Mio Ben” — Composed by Giuseppe Giordani

“Senza Di Te” — Originally composed by Pete Ham and Tom Evans

This segment aired on July 16, 2019.

