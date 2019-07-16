Here & Now
'Our Democracy Is At Stake': Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett On Trump White House
Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett), former senior adviser to President Obama, was recently at a gathering of distinguished women brought together by Linda Pizzuti Henry, managing editor of The Boston Globe. Here & Now's Robin Young was among the attendees and spoke to Jarrett about her time in the White House and her opinion on President Trump and his administration.
This segment aired on July 16, 2019.
