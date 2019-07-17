U.S. Attorney General William Barr blocked federal charges against the New York City police officer who placed Eric Garner in a chokehold in 2014. Barr sided with a Justice Department team from New York over the Civil Rights Division in Washington, saying prosecutors did not have enough evidence to show that Officer Daniel Pantaleo used "objectively unreasonable" force when he used a chokehold to subdue Garner during an arrest. Garner died as a result of the encounter. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap).