Here & Now
Colorado Coal Town Tries To Come Back05:32Play
Mining communities are feeling the pain as natural gas supplants coal as the country's primary energy source. When the Tri-State Mining Company announced it would be phasing out coal operations at a small Colorado town a few years back, people thought the town would dry up and blow away. But people have been working to prove them wrong. Colorado Public Radio's Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) reports.
This segment aired on July 17, 2019.
