John Paul Stevens moved left as the Supreme Court shifted to the right during more than three decades as a justice. That's how he emerged as the leader of the high court's liberal wing and a strong proponent of abortion rights, consumer protection and limits on the death penalty. Stevens died Tuesday at age 99. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School.