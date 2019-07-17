Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens Dies At 9905:53
July 17, 2019
John Paul Stevens moved left as the Supreme Court shifted to the right during more than three decades as a justice. That's how he emerged as the leader of the high court's liberal wing and a strong proponent of abortion rights, consumer protection and limits on the death penalty. Stevens died Tuesday at age 99. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon), staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and a fellow at Yale Law School.

This segment aired on July 17, 2019.

