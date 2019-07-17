Here & Now
Separating Medical Fact From Fiction, From Ginkgo Biloba For Memory To Step Counters For Weight Loss10:49Play
There are lots of myths about health: put on your coat or you'll catch cold, cracking your knuckles causes arthritis, caffeine stunts your growth — none of them true. But it turns out that a lot of conventional medical wisdom isn't right either. New York Times medical reporter Gina Kolata (@ginakolata) has written about "10 Findings that Contradict Medical Wisdom" and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.
This segment aired on July 17, 2019.
