There are lots of myths about health: put on your coat or you'll catch cold, cracking your knuckles causes arthritis, caffeine stunts your growth — none of them true. But it turns out that a lot of conventional medical wisdom isn't right either. New York Times medical reporter Gina Kolata (@ginakolata) has written about "10 Findings that Contradict Medical Wisdom" and joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss.