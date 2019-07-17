Here & Now
In Puerto Rico, more protests are planned Wednesday amid growing calls for the governor, Ricardo Rosselló, to step down. Rosselló told reporters Tuesday he plans to stay in office despite a scandal over leaked private messages that many observers say are vulgar and offensive. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Adrián Florido (@adrianflorido) in Puerto Rico.
This segment aired on July 17, 2019.
