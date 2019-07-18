The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica found that 1 in 3 Alaska villages don't have any police officers. Now, a new report from the news organizations finds that some communities are resorting to hiring police with criminal records. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Kyle Hopkins (@kylehopkinsAK) from The Anchorage Daily News, one of the lead reporters on the story.