Earlier this year, Here & Now reported on a nationwide shortage of drops and gels that relieve a condition called dry eye. Severe forms of the condition cause such intense pain — compared to being stabbed in the eye with glass — that it's been known to drive sufferers to suicide.

While some drops and ointments are now trickling back onto shelves, the community has been hit by recalls of more than 120 of the more affordable generic brands. Rebecca Petris (@DryEyeZone), founder of the not-for-profit Dry Eye Foundation, talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about the fallout from the combination of the shortages and recalls.