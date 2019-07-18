A federal judge in New York Thursday denied bail to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who had requested that he await trial on sex trafficking charges while on house arrest at his Manhattan mansion. And on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr announced the Justice Department would not bring federal civil rights charges against the New York police officer who used a chokehold to subdue Eric Garner during an arrest in 2014.

What do these two headlines say about inequality in the U.S. criminal justice system?

Here & Now's Robin Young and Eric Westervelt put that question to Paul Butler (@LawProfButler), a professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center, who served as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.