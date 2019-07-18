Netflix Growth Slows As Streaming Competition Intensifies03:28
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 18, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The online streaming service Netflix's second-quarter numbers show a slowdown in growth, with the number of subscribers far below the target. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure," about how growing competition from other streaming services is hurting Netflix's momentum.

This segment aired on July 18, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news