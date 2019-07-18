Here & Now
The online streaming service Netflix's second-quarter numbers show a slowdown in growth, with the number of subscribers far below the target. Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure," about how growing competition from other streaming services is hurting Netflix's momentum.
This segment aired on July 18, 2019.
