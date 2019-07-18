Here & Now
College Student In Trump Rally Audience Reacts To 'Send Her Back' Chants05:20Play
President Trump attacked four freshmen Democratic congresswomen by name, including Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, during a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Wednesday night. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Andrew Greene, a student at Appalachian State University and member of the College Republicans, who was in the audience.
This segment aired on July 18, 2019.
