50 Years Ago, Marines Fought Each Other In Race Riots At Camp Lejeune05:46
July 19, 2019
  • Jay Price, WUNC
Fifty years ago, while other U.S. troops were fighting in Vietnam, dozens of Marines at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina were rioting on the base. It was the first in a string of major racial incidents in the military that led to massive reforms in the way the armed forces dealt with race. Jay Price (@JayatWUNC) from WUNC reports.

This segment aired on July 19, 2019.

