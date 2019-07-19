Here & Now
Iran Denies U.S. Claims About Drone Attack05:21Play
Iran denied President Trump's statement that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf after it threatened the ship. The incident marked a new escalation of tensions less than a month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike. Host Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT), with MIT's Security Studies Program.
This segment aired on July 19, 2019.
