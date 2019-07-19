Robert Arellano's Musical Journey From Opening For Fugazi To 'On Time'09:51
July 19, 2019
Austin-based musician Robert Arellano has a new EP out called, "On Time." (Max Logan/Courtesy of the artist)
Robert Arellano had a few brushes with success as a musician when he was in his 20s. He was in a band called Retarted Elf that opened for big-name acts like Faith No More and Fugazi. Eventually, music faded to the background, but a trip to Peru brought it flooding back. Arellano joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt to discuss his new EP, "On Time."

This segment aired on July 19, 2019.

