Robert Arellano's Musical Journey From Opening For Fugazi To 'On Time'09:51Play
Robert Arellano had a few brushes with success as a musician when he was in his 20s. He was in a band called Retarted Elf that opened for big-name acts like Faith No More and Fugazi. Eventually, music faded to the background, but a trip to Peru brought it flooding back. Arellano joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt to discuss his new EP, "On Time."
This segment aired on July 19, 2019.
