Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has appointed Shelby Pierson as the country's first election threats executive. She will oversee the intelligence community's election security efforts.

State election chiefs are also reviewing the safety of their election systems ahead of 2020. After Russians attempted to influence the 2016 election with spear-phishing attacks and campaigns of disinformation, many election officials are calling for more money to strengthen their defenses.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver.