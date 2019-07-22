In The West, 'Dispersed' Camping On Public Lands Overwhelms The Landscape04:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 22, 2019
  • Nate Hegyi, Mountain West News Bureau
TwitterfacebookEmail

One way people are keeping cool in the summer heat is to go camping. In the Western part of the country, that sometimes means finding a place to unpack, and setting down stakes in an area without running water, toilets or electricity.

But wildlife officials say that's causing problems. Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi) of the Mountain West News Bureau at KUER reports.

This segment aired on July 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news