One way people are keeping cool in the summer heat is to go camping. In the Western part of the country, that sometimes means finding a place to unpack, and setting down stakes in an area without running water, toilets or electricity.
But wildlife officials say that's causing problems. Nate Hegyi (@natehegyi) of the Mountain West News Bureau at KUER reports.
This segment aired on July 22, 2019.
