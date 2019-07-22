Violence And Chaos Ensue During Hong Kong Protests05:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

China is harshly criticizing a weekend anti-extradition demonstration in which eggs were thrown at its office in Hong Kong, accusing the demonstrators of violence without mentioning a violent attack against protesters and civilians the same night. Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR South East Asia correspondent Julie McCarthy (@JulieMcCarthyJM) in Hong Kong.

This segment aired on July 22, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news