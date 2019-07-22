Here & Now
Standoff With Iran Continues As Debt Ceiling Debate Engulfs Washington04:53Play
President Trump denied Iran's claim that they had captured a CIA spy ring. This comes as tensions in the region escalate.
Meanwhile, Congress debates the debt ceiling this week, as factions within the White House argue for different budgets.
NPR's Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) discusses the latest in politics with host Robin Young.
This segment aired on July 22, 2019.
