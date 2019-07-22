Here & Now
Protesters Gather Along Highway In San Juan To Try To Oust Puerto Rico Governor03:40Play
Monday marks the 10th straight day of protests in Puerto Rico, with demonstrators calling for Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to resign. Rosselló announced on Sunday that he would not run for re-election next year, but plans to finish his term in office.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Federico A. de Jesús (@fdejesusfebles), former deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.
This segment aired on July 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news