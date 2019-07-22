President Trump again attacked the four freshman Democratic congresswomen known as the "The Squad" Sunday and Monday, tweeting that he didn't believe they were "capable" of loving the country.

The House of Representatives last week condemned Trump's comments about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar as racist.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake).