Here & Now
White House And Congressional Leaders Reach Deal On Debt Ceiling, Spending03:46Play
The White House and congressional leaders have come to a bipartisan budget agreement, which will increase spending and raise the debt ceiling.
The two-year budget deal will raise the debt ceiling past the 2020 elections and set $1.3 trillion for defense and domestic spending. It still has to be passed by Congress and is expected to be in both chambers before the August recess.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) for the latest.
This segment aired on July 23, 2019.
