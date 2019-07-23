The White House and congressional leaders have come to a bipartisan budget agreement, which will increase spending and raise the debt ceiling.

The two-year budget deal will raise the debt ceiling past the 2020 elections and set $1.3 trillion for defense and domestic spending. It still has to be passed by Congress and is expected to be in both chambers before the August recess.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's congressional correspondent Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) for the latest.