Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Dusty Songs For The Dog Days09:54Play
Nevada Public Radio DJ Gia DeSantis (@omgitsgia) shares her five favorite songs of the moment.
From bedroom recordings to leather-fringed masks, these artists give us a mix of unique sounds perfect for summer.
- Check out our Spotify playlist for DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Fences, "A Mission"
Jay Som, "Superbike"
Orville Peck, "Turn To Hate"
Mattiel, "Keep The Change"
David Hopkins, "C'est La"
This segment aired on July 23, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news