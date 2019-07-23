DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Dusty Songs For The Dog Days09:54
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 23, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Canadian country musician Orville Peck (Photo by Carlos Santolalla)
Canadian country musician Orville Peck (Photo by Carlos Santolalla)

Nevada Public Radio DJ Gia DeSantis (@omgitsgia) shares her five favorite songs of the moment.

From bedroom recordings to leather-fringed masks, these artists give us a mix of unique sounds perfect for summer.

  • Check out our Spotify playlist for DJ Sessions
Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Jay Som. (Photo by Lindsey Byrnes)
Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Jay Som. (Photo by Lindsey Byrnes)

Music From The Segment

Fences, "A Mission"

Jay Som, "Superbike"

Orville Peck, "Turn To Hate"

Mattiel, "Keep The Change"

David Hopkins, "C'est La"

This segment aired on July 23, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news