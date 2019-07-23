Here & Now
Congressman Eric Swalwell On Upcoming Mueller Testimony05:46Play
After months spent pushing for former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress, Democrats will have the opportunity to question him in two hearings on Wednesday.
California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell is on both committees that will question Mueller. He speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young about what he's expecting from the historic day on Capitol Hill.
This segment aired on July 23, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news