July 23, 2019
The popularity of FaceApp has renewed concerns about privacy online, after users discovered they were uploading their photos to a company based in Russia.

But many security experts say users uploading their photos to Facebook make the same privacy concessions. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large for Recode.

This segment aired on July 23, 2019.

