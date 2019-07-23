A bill to rein in surprise medical bills is slowly making its way through Congress. These bills can happen when a patient is treated at a facility covered by their health insurance, but the provider is not in their network. Some hospitals are also taking measures to address the issue. Marlene Harris-Taylor (@marlenetaylor48) of WCPN Ideastream reports.

The patient in this story reached out to us via the Bill of the Month, a crowdsourced investigation by Kaiser Health News and NPR.