Here & Now
Congress And Some Hospitals Take Steps To Tackle Surprise Medical Bills04:33Play
A bill to rein in surprise medical bills is slowly making its way through Congress. These bills can happen when a patient is treated at a facility covered by their health insurance, but the provider is not in their network. Some hospitals are also taking measures to address the issue. Marlene Harris-Taylor (@marlenetaylor48) of WCPN Ideastream reports.
The patient in this story reached out to us via the Bill of the Month, a crowdsourced investigation by Kaiser Health News and NPR.
This segment aired on July 23, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news