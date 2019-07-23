Here & Now
Productivity, Retention And Cost Savings: Why Working From Home Benefits Employees And Employers
Commuters in the metro areas of New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Atlanta and San Francisco spend at least 30 minutes on average getting to work every day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey.
One way to reduce traffic and the number of hours workers spend commuting is to have more people work from home more often. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Scott Mautz (@scott_mautz), a former executive at Procter & Gamble who writes about business.
This segment aired on July 23, 2019.
