July 24, 2019
  • Andrea Shea, WBUR
Oscar-winning composer André Previn's last piece featured a dream team of collaborators, including playwright Tom Stoppard and soprano Renee Fleming. But the commission was unfinished when Previn died earlier this year. WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) looks at how Previn's last composition made it from the page to the stage.

This segment airs on July 24, 2019.

