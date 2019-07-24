Here & Now
Late Composer André Previn's Last Work Premieres At Tanglewood Festival06:08Play
Oscar-winning composer André Previn's last piece featured a dream team of collaborators, including playwright Tom Stoppard and soprano Renee Fleming. But the commission was unfinished when Previn died earlier this year. WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) looks at how Previn's last composition made it from the page to the stage.
This segment airs on July 24, 2019.
