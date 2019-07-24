Here & Now
Reading To Get The Lead Out: How The Brain Can Fight Poisoning05:22Play
Lead poisoning from contaminated water in Flint, Michigan, got national attention and action, yet lead poisoning — from other sources — has been an issue in many cities for years. Parents are worried about the known health effects of the toxin on their children's brain development. But it's possible the brain can compensate. One thing that might help? Reading. Anne Glausser from member station WCPN reports.
This segment airs on July 24, 2019.
