Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on Wednesday.
House members asked for Mueller to confirm details from his two-volume report, but Democrats and Republicans took very different approaches. Mueller answered many questions with simple yes or no answers, or by referring directly to his own report.
NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) joins host Robin Young to discuss the latest from the Mueller hearings.
This segment aired on July 24, 2019.
