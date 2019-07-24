Read the full article here.

About one in 10 Americans has some kind of implanted device, like an artificial hip or pacemaker. And most assume the government carefully regulates these.

But according to investigative medical reporter Jeanne Lenzer, many are sold without any clinical testing, and less than 1% undergo two trials, the hardstand requirement for drugs.

Here & Now's Robin Young spoke to Lenzer last year, shortly after the release of her book, "The Danger Within Us: America's Untested, Unregulated Medical Device Industry and One Man's Battle to Survive It."