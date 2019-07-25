Here & Now
'The Economist' Imagines A World Without Antibiotics11:01Play
We all know that antibiotics lose their effectiveness as bacteria become resistant. And yet, they are overused, which hastens that ineffectiveness. But what if we had no antibiotics at all? Here & Now's Robin Young talks to The Economist magazine's "The World If" series editor Tom Standage (@tomstandage) about a world without antibiotics.
This segment aired on July 25, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news