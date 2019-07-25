Here & Now
One Misfit At A Time: Abhi Ramesh's Journey to End Food Waste05:43Play
Abhi Ramesh started Misfits Market in 2018 to show some love to the fruits and vegetables that don't make it to grocery store shelves. Now, the company has raised more than $16 million and has no plans on stopping. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Ramesh about the company's challenges, and what it's doing to create a more efficient food supply chain.
This segment aired on July 25, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news