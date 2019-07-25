Here & Now
Indiana Court Allows 2 Transgender Women To Change Names Without Public Notice05:39Play
Changing your name can be a hassle. Transgender individuals say it can also be dangerous for them. Two women in Indiana fought to waive a requirement that they publish notice of their name changes in local newspapers. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Crystal Hill (@crysnhill), who reported the story for the Indianapolis Star.
This segment aired on July 25, 2019.
