Indiana Court Allows 2 Transgender Women To Change Names Without Public Notice05:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Changing your name can be a hassle. Transgender individuals say it can also be dangerous for them. Two women in Indiana fought to waive a requirement that they publish notice of their name changes in local newspapers. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Crystal Hill (@crysnhill), who reported the story for the Indianapolis Star.

This segment aired on July 25, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news